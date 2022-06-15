Download Festival: Second man dies after falling ill
A second man has died after becoming unwell at a rock music festival.
Leicestershire Police said they received reports a man was suffering a suspected cardiac arrest at Download, in Castle Donington at 12:48 BST on Saturday.
He was taken to the onsite medical centre but died a short while later.
On Monday, police confirmed another man had died after he was taken to hospital on Saturday.
A Leicestershire Police spokeswoman said the cause of death of the second man was currently being treated as unexplained.
"The cause of death is not believed to be suspicious at this time.
"Inquiries remain ongoing. A file is being prepared for HM Coroner and identification is a matter for HM Coroner," she said.
