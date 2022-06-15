In pictures: Strawberry super Moon seen across the East Midlands
The final full Moon of spring, known as the Strawberry Moon, has been captured across the East Midlands.
The National Space Centre in Leicester said the full Moon - 2022's biggest and brightest - is known as the "Strawberry Moon" as it coincides with the harvesting season of the fruit in North America..
A super Moon will appear up to 30% brighter than a "micro Moon" because more of the light the Moon reflects reaches the Earth, a space centre spokesman said.
Photographers across the East Midlands have been sharing their images of the Moon, which was visible thanks to clear skies.
The space centre said the next full Moon will be the "Buck Moon," and it will rise on July 13, 2022.
