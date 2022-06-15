In pictures: Strawberry super Moon seen across the East Midlands

Strawberry super Moon over LeicesterIcko Arnaudov
Above the rooftops in Leicester

The final full Moon of spring, known as the Strawberry Moon, has been captured across the East Midlands.

Chris Platkiw
The moon lit up the skies near the Ratcliffe-on-Soar power station in Nottinghamshire

The National Space Centre in Leicester said the full Moon - 2022's biggest and brightest - is known as the "Strawberry Moon" as it coincides with the harvesting season of the fruit in North America..

A super Moon will appear up to 30% brighter than a "micro Moon" because more of the light the Moon reflects reaches the Earth, a space centre spokesman said.

JIM BELL
Jim Bell captured the Moon rising over Belper, Derbyshire

Photographers across the East Midlands have been sharing their images of the Moon, which was visible thanks to clear skies.

tracey1978tails
Glowing through the trees in Overseal, Derbyshire

The space centre said the next full Moon will be the "Buck Moon," and it will rise on July 13, 2022.

Maggie T Howlett
A close-up of the Strawberry Moon over East Leake, Nottinghamshire

