Two taken to hospital after Coalville stabbings
Two men were taken to hospital after being stabbed in a Leicestershire town.
Police and paramedics were called to Long Lane, Coalville, just after 20:30 BST on Monday.
Leicestershire Police said both men were in their 20s. One man has now been discharged from hospital but the other is in a serious but stable condition.
No arrests have been made. Officers have appealed for any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to come forward.
Det Insp Esther Scott said: "This incident happened in the street, while it was light. There are likely to have been a number of people walking and driving in the area.
"If you were in the area of Long Lane and Broom Leys Road - between 8-9pm, and have any information regarding the incident, please come forward."
