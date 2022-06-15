MPs to discuss revival of rail links between Midlands cities
By Jennifer Harby
Plans to reintroduce direct trains between three Midlands cities are to be discussed in Parliament.
MPs are discussing the return of direct rail links between the cities of Coventry, Leicester and Nottingham.
Regional transport body Midlands Connect said the plans would see direct services resume between the cities for the first time since 2004.
Sandish Shoker, who regularly travels between the cities, said: "It's quicker just to drive, which is frustrating."
'No choice'
Ms Shoker, 39, who has family in Coventry but lives in Nottinghamshire, said she had used the line during her days as a student in Nottingham.
"There used to be lots of people using it but in my final year the direct trains disappeared," she said.
Upgrades to the West Coast Main Line two decades ago meant more trains were run north-south from the West Midlands to London but there was no longer capacity for east-west links.
"I've been back in Nottingham for 10 years and I don't think I've ever used the train to get to Coventry," said Ms Shoker, who now works in Nottinghamshire but returns to Coventry two or three times a month.
"Since they stopped the direct service, you have to go via Nuneaton or Birmingham, which is a two-hour trip one way for what is a 50-minute journey by car.
"If they want more people to use public transport, they need to make major cities more accessible.
"I would like to use my car less, due to the environmental impact, but when there are no trains you are left with no choice."
Midlands Connect said their scheme would see the creation of a so-called dive-under - or tunnel - at Nuneaton, creating space for trains to pass through the station.
It is estimated the works at Nuneaton would cost up to £100m and could also be used by freight services.
At present, passengers have to get off one train at Nuneaton and on to another to continue their journey.
The body said the changes would allow a direct, twice hourly service between Coventry and Leicester, cutting journey times from 54 to 38 minutes.
It would also create new direct links from Coventry to Loughborough, East Midlands Parkway and Nottingham.
Journey times from Coventry to Nottingham would also be cut from 108 minutes to 70 minutes.
The average speed by rail on the track is as low as 18.4mph.
Event chair Alex Norris, Labour MP for Nottingham North, said: "These much-needed improvements have cross-party support from MPs and leaders across the Midlands - we've come together today to communicate this to government - we want direct links between Coventry, Leicester and Nottingham as soon as possible.
"It's essential that we now get the support we need to finalise these plans, so that they can become a reality."
Midlands Connect said currently just 3% of trips from Leicester to Coventry are made by train.
Colleen Fletcher, Labour MP for Coventry North East, said: "Reinstating this rail link is an obvious solution.
"Given how poor the current service is - slow and indirect - it's no wonder that so many people still drive between the major cities of Coventry, Leicester and Nottingham.
"These plans have been around for a while now.
"It's essential that government gets behind these improvements and gives us the support we need to move them forward."
Jane Hunt, Conservative MP for Loughborough, said: "I am always supportive of plans which seek to improve journeys."
A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "We have received a business case for suggested rail enhancements in Coventry, Leicester and Nottingham. A decision will be announced in due course."
