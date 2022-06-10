Airport disruption after drone sightings near Download Festival
Passengers due to arrive at an airport have been diverted after drone sightings near Download Festival.
East Midlands Airport said two passenger flights were diverted to Leeds and Manchester on Friday afternoon.
It follows drone-related disruption to night-time cargo flights on Wednesday and Thursday.
The airport, Leicestershire Police and the festival said they were closely monitoring the situation.
In a joint statement, they said: "Both the festival organisers and the police have enhanced the number of patrols on site and the surrounding areas.
"The public are reminded that flying a drone in proximity to an operational airport is an offence under the Civil Aviation Act 1982 and is a huge risk to public safety. The police will take appropriate action if necessary."
