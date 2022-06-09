Plans for housing on disused school site in Leicester submitted
By Amy Phipps & Hannah Richardson
BBC News
Plans to build at least 53 new homes on the site of two former primary schools in Leicester have been submitted.
The Newry and Southfield schools in Eyres Monsell have been vacant and derelict for over a decade since their replacement, Samworth Academy, opened.
If approved, the city council-led development would include 41 houses, three bungalows and nine flats.
Leicester's mayor said it would help to address a "huge need for new council homes in the city".
The council plans to make the majority of the properties two-bed homes.
Some will also be wheelchair-accessible to help meet adult social care demand.
In addition to the homes, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said the council wants to create a cycle and pedestrian route through the development, linking Southfield Drive to The Newry.
It also plans to plant hedgerows and trees and have a public green space.
The majority of residents who responded to a consultation supported the council's plan.
However, some raised concerns over car parking, traffic and the possibility of antisocial behaviour.
City mayor Sir Peter Soulsby said: "The redevelopment of the vacant and disused Newry and Southfield school sites presents a valuable opportunity to make lasting and ambitious improvements to this neighbourhood and help address the huge need for new council homes in the city."
A government programme has contributed £360,000 towards the development, if work begins before the end of March next year.
The remaining costs would be covered by the city council.
