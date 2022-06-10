Memorial service to honour former Leicestershire chief constable
A memorial service is to take place to remember the former chief constable of Leicestershire Police.
Simon Cole, who held the position for 12 years, was found dead at his home address in Kibworth Harcourt, Leicestershire, in March.
Mr Cole's death came a week after he had retired from the force.
Leicestershire Police said the service, which will be held on Friday, was for the friends and family of the 55-year-old.
An inquest into Mr Cole death's was opened in April.
A post-mortem examination has been carried out but his cause of death was not given.
His death sparked a number of tributes from his family, police officers, other forces, council bosses, MPs and faith leaders.
