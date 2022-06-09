Appeal for key witnesses to Peatling Parva fatal crash
Police have appealed for the occupants of two cars to come forward following a fatal crash in Leicestershire.
A motorcyclist, in his 30s, died in a collision involving a red Volvo XC40 in Peatling Road, Peatling Parva, shortly before 09:00 BST on Tuesday.
Leicestershire Police now want to speak to people who were travelling in a red Mercedes A-Class hatchback and a dark-coloured Volkswagen Tiguan.
Officers believe they may have witnessed the crash.
Det Sgt Jon Putnam, from Leicestershire Police, said: "Our investigation is continuing and from what we know so far, I believe the occupants of both these cars may have seen what happened - but they have not yet spoken to police.
"I'm appealing for those people to get in touch as I believe they are key witnesses who could assist us with further inquiries."
