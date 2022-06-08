Tenth man released on bail after three stabbed in Leicester
- Published
The tenth man arrested after three men were stabbed in a fight in Leicester city centre has been released on bail.
One man was seriously injured during the violence in Abbey Street at 04:08 BST on Sunday while two others needed hospital treatment.
Leicestershire Police said nine men, aged between 18 and 28, were held in connection with the fight and later bailed.
Another man, aged 20, was then arrested and has now also been bailed.
The three men who were stabbed are all in their 20s.
One remains in hospital in a stable condition while the other two have been discharged from hospital.
Police added a fourth man was treated at hospital for an injury not reported to be serious and had since been discharged.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.