New conservation area created in Leicester
A new conservation area has been designated around Leicester's Fosse Recreation Ground and a nationally-listed Victorian church building.
Leicester City Council said it had designated the new St Paul's conservation area to protect the neighbourhood's special architectural and historical interest.
The area is located about 0.6 miles (1km) from the city centre.
The authority said they hoped to protect the area's unique character.
The area includes the 11 acres of park, as well as the Grade II-listed former St Paul's Church on Kirby Road, which dates back to 1870, and the late 19th century neo-Gothic St Andrew's Methodist Church on Glenfield Road East.
The council said the area had a long architectural history, dating back to the Romans.
Adam Clarke, deputy city mayor and city council heritage champion, said: "Conservation areas are an important part of our city's heritage, and the new St Paul's conservation area is no exception.
"By designating this latest conservation area we can help ensure that another important part of the city can continue to develop while ensuring that its unique character and architectural heritage is protected for future generations."
The council said a new management plan would now be adopted for the area, including a range of projects and interventions.
