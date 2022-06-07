Copt Oak: Man jailed over attack on woman looking for stolen dog
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
A man who attacked a woman looking for her stolen dog has been jailed for more than eight years.
Leicestershire Police said on 8 December 2021, a car was stolen with Duke, a black and ginger lurcher, inside.
After a social media appeal, Duke's owner followed a tip-off to Copt Oak and found the car - without the dog - but was then attacked.
Michael McDonagh was jailed after being convicted of wounding with intent.
Police said a Nissan belonging to the partner of McDonagh's victim was stolen while parked in Central Road, Hugglescote.
The woman, who is in her 30s, went with her partner to Copt Oak but after speaking to people nearby, was assaulted, suffering significant head and arm injuries.
The dog was found safe and well in the Loughborough area three days later.
'Completely unprovoked'
McDonagh, 18, of Copt Oak Road, Copt Oak, was traced to Merseyside and arrested.
On Tuesday at Leicester Crown Court, he was convicted of wounding with intent but cleared of carrying an offensive weapon.
He was jailed for eight years and three months.
Det Con James Clayton said: "This was a completely unprovoked attack.
"The victim and her partner were doing whatever they could to get their dog back, but were confronted by McDonagh - a dangerous and violent individual.
"What happened that evening has had a significant impact on the victim and she is still re-living her ordeal."
