Rutland: Lorry fire prompts closure of major route
- Published
A carriageway clean-up is under way following a lorry fire in Rutland.
Emergency services were called to the A1 between Tickencote and Stretton shortly before 05:45 BST on Tuesday, Leicestershire Police said.
There were no injuries but the fire led to the closure of the northbound carriageway.
National Highways said once the lengthy clean-up operation was complete, the road surface would need to be checked by inspectors.
A police spokeswoman said: "We received reports that a lorry was alight and there have been no reports of any injuries.
"Emergency services remain at the scene and the northbound carriageway remains closed."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.