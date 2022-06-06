Leicestershire Police officers punched in face during fight
Two officers were punched in the face after police were called to a fight in Leicester city centre.
Leicestershire Police said there was an altercation outside a nightclub, which "resulted in an incident of disorder" in the early hours of Friday.
Officers arrived at the scene in Gravel Street at about 03:25 BST to find a number of people involved in disorder.
The two officers were attacked and a member of the public was also "knocked unconscious", the force added.
No arrests have been made.
A force spokesman said: "From inquiries conducted so far it's believed the incident was witnessed by a number of people in the area who may also have recorded what happened on their mobile phones."
Officers have urged them and anyone with information to contact police.
