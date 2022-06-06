Cropston: Arson arrest after man injured in house fire
A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a house fire in Leicestershire.
Police said the blaze, in Cropston Road, Cropston, was first reported by the fire service at about 08:55 BST on Monday.
A man was taken to hospital following the fire, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Detectives have confirmed they believe the blaze was started deliberately and have made an arrest.
Leicestershire Police said inquiries were ongoing at the scene.
Cropston Road was closed while emergency services dealt with the fire, but has since reopened.
