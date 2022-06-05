Nine arrests after three men stabbed in Leicester city centre fight
By Tom Oakley
BBC News
- Published
Nine people have been arrested after three men were stabbed in a fight in the early hours in Leicester city centre.
One of the three stab victims suffered serious injuries in the fight in Abbey Street, Belgrave Gate at 04:08 BST.
The two other victims are also receiving hospital treatment for their injuries, which are not life-changing.
Nine people, aged 18 to 28, have been arrested and all remain in custody.
The man being treated for serious injuries, who is in his 20s, is in a stable condition.
The area has been cordoned off and police remain at the scene.
Det Insp Simon Pearson appealed for witnesses.
"If you have any CCTV footage and have not yet spoken with police of if you were driving in the area and have any dashcam footage then please also make contact with us," he said.
"This incident will understandably cause concern. We have officers in the area speaking with people and offering reassurance."
Anyone with any information should call police on 101 quoting incident 135 of 5 June.