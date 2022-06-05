Firefighters tackle blaze at Leicestershire agricultural building
Huge flames and plumes of smoke could be seen across a Leicestershire town as firefighters tackled a late night fire.
Dozens of firefighters attended the blaze at an agricultural building in Lubenham, near Market Harborough, on Saturday night.
Ten fire crews were called out to extinguish the blaze after the service received a "high volume" of 999 calls from residents.
The fire service arrived at the scene in Lubenham Road at 23:40 BST.
Local resident David Brennan posted a video on social media of the flames burning through wooden crates at the estate.
He said the fire was located "at the back of the Farndon [Fields] Estate".
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said that the blaze had been "scaled down" by 01:15 BST on Sunday.
