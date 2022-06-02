Great Dalby: Man crashes car after stealing it from property
Two men broke into a property before stealing a car that then collided with another vehicle before eventually being abandoned, police said.
Leicestershire Police said after the break-in, in Top End, Great Dalby in Melton Mowbray, the stolen blue BMW was driven away before it was involved in the crash on Wednesday afternoon.
A suspect then abandoned the vehicle before getting into a white BMW M3, which was driven from the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Det Sgt Jon Putnam said: "Did you see or hear anything which you thought was unusual or which caused you concern? Did you see the two men or the BMW cars mentioned? Do you have any dashcam footage from the area which could help us?
"If you do have any information, please make contact with us."
