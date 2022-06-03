Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Pupils celebrate with street party in playground
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
School children celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with a giant street party in their playground.
Pupils and staff at St Luke's Primary School, in Thurnby, Leicestershire, dressed up in red, white and blue and wore crowns for the lunch last week.
A purple bench with a gold plaque was unveiled before the party to mark the Queen's 70-year reign.
It was the first time in two years the school, of about 200 children, has held a whole-school event due to Covid.
The children, aged between four and 11, said they were "excited" to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne.
Year 2 pupil Luca, 7, said: "It's been so exciting and we've been outside eating cakes and sandwiches.
"It was fun to have a special lunch with all my friends."
Each child drew a portrait of the Queen for a school competition with the winning entries awarded an afternoon tea, as well as making a crown and bunting for their "jubilee street party".
Linden, 9, who is in Year 4, said: "It's been great fun making everything for our party.
"We now even have a new bench to sit on to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. It's amazing and lovely."
Six year groups at the school also learned about the monarch ahead of the celebrations.
Ella, 9, another Year 4 pupil, said: "I learned that the Queen wasn't expected to be a queen.
"She only became a queen because her uncle gave up being king to marry the love of his life."
Executive head teacher Louisa Morris said it was a "once in a lifetime opportunity for our children".
"We are just so excited to be gathering together after such a long time - it's wonderful," she said.
"We've been waving our flags and singing the national anthem to say thank you to our Queen for the 70 years service."
Queen Elizabeth II became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, having acceded to the throne on 6 February 1952.
Four days of celebrations marking her 70-year reign began on Thursday.
The Queen thanked the nation for organising events and said "many happy memories" would be made.
