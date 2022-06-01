Queen's Jubilee birthday honours: Snooker's Mark Selby becomes MBE
Four-times world champion snooker player Mark Selby has been appointed MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours.
Selby, from Lutterworth, Leicestershire, who won his fourth world title at the Crucible in Sheffield in 2021, was honoured for his services to snooker and charity.
As well as being world number one on multiple occasions, he is a patron for charity Loros, which provides care and support to terminally ill patients.
He said he was amazed at the honour.
"It's come as a bit of a shock," he said.
"It wasn't something I was expecting. It's amazing - just unbelievable."
He said he was particularly pleased to have been honoured during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year.
"My wife said that out of all the years to be given it, it's a great year," he said.
"It's such a special year and one I will never forget."
Selby, who has won the Masters three times and the UK Championship twice, for a total of nine Triple Crown titles, became patron of Loros following the death of his father David from lung cancer.
"He passed away when I was 16, just before I turned professional," he said.
"He was in Loros hospice for six weeks," he said.
"When I became patron, they still remembered me from when I used to visit him."
As well as helping to raise funds for the organisation, he visits the hospice to meet volunteers and patients, taking his trophies to show them if he has won a tournament.
"It's difficult to know what to say but I've met quite a few people who like their snooker," he said.
"It's tough to go and quite emotional but when you walk out you feel 15ft tall, because you've made a difference."
He added he hoped to receive the honour alongside his wife Vikki and daughter Sofia, aged seven.
