Leicestershire nursery closed after children put in danger
By Liam Barnes and Hannah Richardson
BBC News
- Published
A nursery has closed after inspectors found children walking around in soiled clothes and sleeping on dirty sheets.
Ofsted said it carried out a visit to the Explore and Learn 2 Nursery in Glenfield, Leicestershire, on 31 March.
Officials raised concerns over food hygiene practices and health and safety flaws, and rated the site inadequate in all areas.
The nursery's operator has been approached for comment by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Serious hazards'
The Ofsted report said the nursery's failings included nails sticking out of broken radiator covers, loose electric plug sockets and instances of children under three putting magnets in their mouths.
Inspectors said children "are not supervised appropriately during the day", with some falling over and injuring themselves or being left in wet clothing after accidents with staff unaware.
The watchdog gave the operator 18 points to address before it would be allowed to reopen.
"The environment created by staff exposes children to serious hazards," it said.
One parent whose son attended the centre said she was not surprised by the report's findings, as her son would often come home with bumps and bruises.
"Reading the report made me and my husband feel very sad and guilty that we had kept our son there when we knew there were issues," she said.
"Obviously we didn't know the full extent of the issues, but it makes me wonder what could have happened."
