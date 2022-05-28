Lorry strikes railway bridge and sheds paint over road
- Published
A road was closed for about 12 hours after a lorry struck a bridge and shed a "substantial amount" of paint.
National Highways said the HGV hit the Watling Street railway bridge on the A5 between the A47 and the M69 in Hinckley, Leicestershire, at about 23:30 BST on Friday.
The road was closed while debris was cleared and reopened at about 11:30 BST on Saturday.
The agency added that no-one was injured.
A National Highways spokesperson said: "A substantial amount of paint needed to be removed from the carriageway.
"The bridge needed structural assessment."
In 2020, the bridge was dubbed the "most bashed" in Britain after being struck 25 times in a year.
At the time, Network Rail said there was an average of five railway bridge crashes per day nationally, with repairs costing an average of £13,000 per strike.
