Melton Borough Council seeks views on town centre vision
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
Public views on a Leicestershire town centre are being sought to help a council shape its future.
Melton Borough Council has opened a consultation to give residents a chance to review its town centre vision document.
The document will help identify how Melton Mowbray can support residents, businesses and visitors, both in the town and the wider borough.
The consultation runs until 13 June.
'Destination'
The council said it hoped the town could be a blueprint for how rural market towns could reinvent themselves.
It said the draft document, which is available online or as a paper copy, was aimed at identifying what opportunities are available for growth.
The document identifies things such as development sites, enhancement opportunities and proposed activities for events and tourism.
It also looks to enhance Melton's reputation for food - the town is known for its annual pie awards, as well as its famous products like pork pies and Stilton cheese.
Rob Bindloss, portfolio holder for growth and prosperity, said the document was important for everyone in the borough.
"Through delivering the projects highlighted in the vision, we can continue to establish Melton Mowbray as a destination of choice for food experience, enterprise and innovation," he said.
"The proposed projects will reenergise the high street and further support Melton's reputation as the 'Rural Capital of Food', creating a blueprint for how rural market towns can reinvent themselves."
