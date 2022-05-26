Leicestershire man found guilty of sexually abusing step-granddaughter
A man has been found guilty of the "horrific" sexual abuse of his step-granddaughter over a five-year period.
The defendant, in his late 50s, was convicted of a series of rapes and assaults, which took place at his home in Hinckley.
After a trial at Leicester Crown Court, he was found guilty of 14 crimes, which the victim endured from the age of 10 onwards.
A police investigation began after the abuse was reported in February 2021.
The man, who is not being named to protect the identity of the victim, was found guilty on Tuesday of four counts of rape, four counts of assault by penetration and three counts of sexual activity with a child.
He was also convicted of two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of taking an indecent image.
The alarm was raised after the victim "felt able" to report the abuse she had suffered.
Det Con Georgina White of Leicestershire Police said: "This man used his position of trust and power to sexually abuse a child, his step-granddaughter, numerous times over many years.
"Now a teenager, the victim, felt able to share the horrific abuse she had suffered by someone who should have been a source of love and support.
"As you can imagine, it has been extremely difficult for her to have to relive this trauma but I hope that now he has been convicted of these crimes she can move forward with her life."
He is due to be sentenced on 8 July.
