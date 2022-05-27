Daughter's NHS plea after mum dies from rare cancer
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
The daughter of a head teacher who died from a rare form of bladder cancer has said more needs to be done to reduce diagnosis waiting times.
Amy Gray said her mum Jayne was not seen for two months after suffering pain in 2021, despite having a 16-year history of cancer.
Amy has backed calls for more NHS funding to tackle cancer backlogs following coronavirus.
The government said they are opening up to 160 new centres to help.
Mrs Gray, 64, from Leicestershire, died last year after bladder cancer caused her kidneys to fail.
Her daughter said: "It's impossible to know for certain if my mum would still be here if she had been diagnosed faster and received more efficient care, but it's a question that weighs heavy on my mind.
"All I know is I want things to change so that no one has to go through what my mum and my family had to go through."
Amy, 35, said she believed the understaffing and lack of equipment were exacerbated by the pandemic but predated it.
"One time, they spotted a blood clot on a scan and, when she was waiting to find out what the next steps were, there weren't enough seats in the waiting area," she said.
"So, I had to fashion a reclined seat on a bench outside for her, because it was too painful for her to sit or stand."
Cancer Research UK's chief executive, Michelle Mitchell, said: "It's deeply troubling that those who have close encounters with cancer think NHS services are underequipped and understaffed.
"We need a plan that works for all, with much greater investment in the workforce and accountability for the Government.
"This is what cancer patients deserve and without it, the doctors and nurses needed to quickly diagnose and treat cancer, and ultimately save lives, will remain under immense pressure."
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "Our plan to tackle the Covid backlog and reduce cancer waiting times includes rolling out up to 160 community diagnostic centres across the country.
"There are record numbers of doctors, nurses and overall staff working in the NHS."
