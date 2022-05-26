MP Claudia Webbe loses appeal against harassment conviction
- Published
An MP has lost an appeal against her conviction for harassing a woman who was having a sexual relationship with her then partner.
Claudia Webbe, MP for Leicester East, was given a suspended prison sentence for harassing Michelle Merritt between September 2018 and April 2020.
A trial heard Webbe was jealous of Ms Merritt's relationship with Lester Thomas.
The 57-year-old's appeal was dismissed at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday.
Webbe, who represents her constituency as an independent after being expelled from Labour, made numerous calls to Ms Merritt in a campaign of harassment over the course of 18 months.
Her appeal hearing was told Ms Merritt had reported Webbe to police, saying "I have been threatened by a public figure with acid".
But the victim received 17 further phone calls lasting 14 seconds or less from Webbe after the MP was warned by police to stop contacting her.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.