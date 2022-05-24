Bottesford man jailed for 'vicious' assaults on ex-girlfriend
By Samantha Noble
BBC News
- Published
A man who attacked his then girlfriend twice in "vicious" assaults has been jailed for five and a half years.
Leicestershire Police said David Smith assaulted the victim inside his flat in Granby Drive, Bottesford, on 3 January and 8 March.
On both occasions, the woman was punched and kicked multiple times, and left with injuries including a cut lip, bruising and swelling.
Police said one of the attacks lasted more than two hours.
Smith admitted two counts of actual bodily harm and was jailed at Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday.
'Horrendous ordeals'
The 42-year-old was also handed an indefinite restraining order, banning him from contacting the victim.
Det Con James Piskula said: "Smith carried out two violent and vicious attacks on his partner, one of which lasted for more than two hours.
"These horrendous ordeals left her with significant bruising and swelling to her face, head and many other parts of her body.
"Thankfully the victim suffered no long-term physical injuries and felt able to speak out and seek help."
He also urged anyone suffering from domestic abuse to reach out and get support.
