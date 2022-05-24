Model aircraft fans submit world record bid
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
Model aircraft enthusiasts are claiming a new world record for the number of machines simultaneously in the sky.
The British Model Flying Association (BMFA), based at Buckminster, Leicestershire, marked its centenary by calling on its members and affiliated clubs around the country to take part.
The association said it managed to set 3,109 craft flying in the sky, beating the previous record of 178.
It has submitted its results to the world governing body.
The previous record was believed to have been set in the US in the 1990s.
The latest attempt took place at gatherings around the UK at 12:00 BST on 15 May.
BMFA member Paul Tallett, from Coalville, said all types of model aircraft had taken part in the event, including rockets, helicopters and drones.
"We are absolutely chuffed to bits," he said. "Around 30 of our clubs were unable to take part, due to wind and rain in some areas of the country, so the figure is more than we could have hoped for.
"There's been a real feeling the attempt has brought us all together and created a very positive vibe."
Mr Tallett said the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale, the world governing body, had been present at the attempt and would review and hopefully ratify the result.
"If the record stands, it will be passed to Guinness who will hopefully ratify it," he said.
