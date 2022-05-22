Police appeal after man injured in Leicester ladder fall
Police believe a seriously injured man had the ladder he was using deliberately pulled from beneath him.
Police were called to The Wayne Way in Leicester at 13:06 BST on Saturday.
They said East Midlands Ambulance Service also attended and the man, who was in his 60's, was taken to hospital where he remained.
A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: "It is believed the ladder may have been pulled from underneath the man causing him to fall."
The force has appealed for anyone with information to make contact them.
