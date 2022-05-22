Two-year-old boy in hospital after Leicester flat window fall
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A two-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after it was reported he fell from a second-storey flat window.
Police were called to Aadams Apartments, in the Frog Island area of Leicester, by East Midlands Ambulance Service at 16:49 BST on Saturday.
The force said the child's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
A 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of neglect and remains in custody, police said.
Leicestershire Police said officers continued to investigate at the scene.
The force has appealed for anybody with information who has not yet spoken with police to make contact.
