Bring the Paint festival returns to Leicester
A street art festival is returning to Leicester, with organisers claiming it will be the largest line-up so far.
The city's Bring the Paint festival will run until Sunday, transforming the streets with large-scale pieces of public art.
Organiser said the festival, which started in 2017, would feature artists from the US, Mexico, Germany, Italy and France, as well as the UK.
Leicester city mayor Sir Peter Soulsby said he was glad it had returned.
Organisers said the festival would see the creation of more than 45 large-scale pieces of art across the city.
There will also be a variety of exhibitions, workshops, music, street art tours, live broadcasts and other activities.
Artistic director of the festival, Izzy Hoskins, said: "We are incredibly excited to stage Bring The Paint for the third time in Leicester.
"Our world-class line-up speaks for itself, and we are proud to be working with such an incredible selection of artists. The festival is set to be one of the biggest street art events in the UK this year."
Sir Peter added: "Leicester hosted the first Bring the Paint event in 2017 and the amazing results of that can still be seen in the city centre today.
"I look forward to welcoming world-class street artists from around the globe to our city."
