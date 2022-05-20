Bid to record 500 species at Watermead Country Park
Visitors are being encouraged to help nature experts find and record at least 500 species in 24 hours at a Leicestershire country park.
The BioBlitz event will take place at the north end of Watermead Country Park on Sunday.
People will be able to share photos of the species they find and learn identification and recording skills.
Other activities at the event include guided walks, wildlife spotting and identification sessions.
Councillor Lee Breckon, Leicestershire County Council's cabinet member for resources, said: "Our team of rangers, supported by specialists and volunteers from across the county will be available on the day to share their extensive knowledge and enthusiasm with visitors who want to learn more about wildlife, biological recording and conservation.
"We're hoping to inspire future generations and encourage everyone to come along and get involved."
