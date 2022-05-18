Appeal after dead cat found in cage tied to rock in river
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
A cage containing the decomposing body of a dead cat has been found tied to a rock in a stream.
The RSPCA said the discovery was made in Leicester Road, between Thurcaston and Cropston, in Leicestershire.
The cage, thought to have been a trap, had been secured with cable ties and electric cable, and contained two sardine cans, the charity added.
RSPCA inspectors are appealing for anyone with information on what happened to contact them.
The RSPCA said the cat was found by a member of the public on 1 May, but their appeal has only just been publicised.
Inspector Rebecca Harper said: "It appears that the trap and the rock it was attached to had been thrown off the road bridge into Rothley Brook beneath.
"The stream was only fairly shallow and the trap was half in water.
"Depending on water levels, the cat may have drowned, or may have succumbed to cold and starvation."
The cat "appears to be a female tabby - probably no more than three to four years old", Ms Harper said. She was not microchipped or wearing a collar.
Ms Harper added: "Her body was quite decomposed so it is not known how long she had been in the water - but sadly given that the trap had been tied closed - this leads me to believe she was probably alive when this happened."
