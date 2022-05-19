Leicester bridges to close for repair work
- Published
Two bridges in Leicester are to be closed to traffic for several weeks so they can be partly dismantled and repaired in an £180,000 project.
The Cannock Street crossing, off Barkbythorpe Road, has been damaged by vehicles and will need nearly two months of work from 6 June.
Nearby Mountain Road bridge is undergoing routine maintenance and will be closed from 4 July.
The city council said pedestrian access will also sometimes be disrupted.
Works across the two bridges will involve renewing the waterproofing systems, road surfacing, re-pointing the brickwork, concrete repairs, and installing new crash barriers if required.
Diversions will be put in place and residents have been informed of the timescale.
Some temporary parking and loading restrictions may also be put in place on nearby roads to enable traffic to continue moving and for materials to be delivered, officials told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.