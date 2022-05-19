Leicester's first black lord mayor to take on role
Leicester's first black lord mayor is due to be officially appointed during a ceremony later.
George Cole, who has been a councillor in Leicester since 2010, will be handed the chains of office at the city's Town Hall.
The father-of-two, who will take over the role from Councillor Deepak Bajaj, will be in the position for a year.
Talking about becoming the first black person to hold the position, he said: "It feels kind of strange."
The 68-year-old, who is a councillor for the city's Western ward, added: "It makes you wonder why it has taken so long."
Mr Cole was born in Kingston, Jamaica, and came to England in 1964.
He added that his new role "presents the black community, the African heritage community, an opportunity it never had before".
New possibilities
He said: "It says to young people 'we are on the map and part of mainstream Leicester'.
"Some of them don't see themselves reflected in mainstream politics and mainstream media in the way they would like to be reflected."
He said his appointment may make people realise "there are possibilities beyond what they first thought was possible".
When asked if he thought his appointment would encourage other black people to get involved in politics in Leicester, he said: "That certainly is my hope and has been since 2009."
He said his new position would involve a lot of ceremonial duties, but "over and above that, I am hoping I can work with young people to engage them with politics and understand what their issues are and where we can alleviate problems".
Mr Cole said he also planned to champion the work of the Sickle Cell Society; the condition is particularly common in people with an African or Caribbean family background.
He said he also intended to support the African and Caribbean Community Centre, which has been in Leicester since 1981.
"I am hoping to bring a bit of my personality to the role and help to promote community cohesion,"he said.
