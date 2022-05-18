Former EastEnders actress Rakhee Thakrar opens hospice cinema
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A former EastEnders actress has opened a new cinema at a hospice for children and young people.
Actress Rakhee Thakrar opened the cinema at Rainbows Hospice in Loughborough, Leicestershire.
The room, which can accommodate wheelchairs, beds and up to eight people, will allow children with serious or terminal illnesses to spend time with their families.
The hospice said it was a fantastic addition to their facilities.
'Make memories'
Ms Thakrar - who is from Leicester - was known for playing Shabnam Masood in the long-running BBC soap and also stars in the Netflix comedy drama Sex Education.
She said: "I think this is amazing; I can't believe how special it is.
"When you walk in, it is totally immersive and definitely has the wow factor. It will be a wonderful place for families to make memories together and that is what Rainbows is all about."
The hospice said that for many of the families staying at Rainbows, going to a cinema might not be an option or might not feel comfortable, due to the child's medical or mobility needs.
Bushra Zahid, 20, who has congenital muscular dystrophy and uses Rainbows, said: "It is really beautiful and feels like a proper cinema.
"This is really important to us because going to an actual cinema can be difficult for us."
Anne-Marie Rosak, head of nursing and clinical operations at Rainbows, said: "This really will be a fantastic addition to our wonderful facilities.
"For the families who are staying at Rainbows because their child is receiving end of life care, or palliative symptom control care, this cinema room will be a place where they can make special memories.
"It is suitable for beds and wheelchairs, and it will be a place to spend quality time as a family.
"And for many of our young people at the hospice, it is about freedom, being independent and choosing whatever films they wish to watch."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.