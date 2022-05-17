Appeal after motorcyclist seriously hurt in Leicester crash

The crash happened on Goodwood Road, near the Walshe Road junction, on Saturday evening

A motorcyclist remains in hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a crash with a car.

Emergency services were called at about 17:50 BST to Goodwood Road, Leicester, on Saturday.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital where he remains. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have appealed for information and dashcam footage of the crash, which involved a black motorcycle and a white Vauxhall Crossland car.

