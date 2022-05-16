Car and lorry crash shuts M1 northbound
Motorists faced miles of delays after a crash involving a car and lorry shut part of a motorway.
Leicestershire Police said the crash on the M1 northbound - between junction 23A and 24 - was reported just before 15:35 BST on Monday.
The driver of the car is being treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing, the force added.
National Highways said just after 17:15 that all lanes had reopened.
It added there were about six miles of congestion on approach, which would now begin to ease.
