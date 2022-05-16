Leicester man jailed for killing brother-in-law
By Samantha Noble
BBC News
- Published
A man has been jailed for killing his brother-in-law after he assaulted him during a fight.
William Harty, known as Billy, was discovered in Bedale Drive, Leicester, suffering from head injuries just before 05:15 BST on 25 October 2021.
At Leicester Crown Court on Thursday, Martin Casey was found not guilty of murder but had admitted manslaughter at an earlier hearing.
On Monday, Casey, 30, was jailed for three years and four months.
Mr Harty, 28, was taken to hospital where he died during the early hours of the following morning.
'Consequences of violent behaviour'
Police said Casey, of Golf Course Lane, Leicester, handed himself in at a police station shortly after Mr Harty's death.
Det Insp Jenni Heggs said: "There are certainly no winners in this case, a family have lost a loved one and a young man now faces a considerable time behind bars for his actions.
"William's family and friends have shown immense courage and dignity throughout the investigation and legal proceedings, because of the family connections this was in no way easy for them.
"Yet again, this case demonstrates the consequences of violent behaviour which has resulted in a life being lost."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.