Motorcyclist dies in hospital after Thurmaston crash

Police were called to the crash in Melton Road on Wednesday evening

A man has died in hospital after a crash involving a car and a motorbike in Leicestershire.

Police were called to the collision in Melton Road, Thurmaston, at the junction with Manor Road on Wednesday at about 17:30 BST.

The 32-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital but died there on Saturday.

Leicestershire Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash, which involved a blue Suzuki motorcycle and a grey Ford Focus Zetec, to contact them.

