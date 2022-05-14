Blaby stabbing: Man in hospital after Bull's Head pub fight
A man has been left in a serious condition after being stabbed in the stomach in Leicestershire.
Police said a confrontation started in the Bull's Head pub in Lutterworth Road, Blaby, at about 01:15 BST and it escalated outside.
The 36-year-old victim was rushed to hospital where his condition was described as serious but stable.
Officers said there were a number of people and cars in the area at the time and asked witnesses to come forward.
No arrests have yet been confirmed.
