Image released after attack on Loughborough bus driver
Police have released a picture of a man following an attack on a bus driver in Leicestershire.
The vehicle halted at a bus stop on Derby Road, Loughborough at about 02:20 GMT on 6 March.
An argument started which resulted in the driver being punched, which left him with a broken finger.
Officers have appealed for any information about the man pictured and asked anyone who might know him to come forward.
PC Charlotte Higgins, the investigating officer, said: "I believe the man pictured may have information that could help my investigation.
"If you recognise him, or know who he is, then please get in touch. If you are the person pictured, then I would like you to come forward."
