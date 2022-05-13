Two women deny murder of men who died in A46 crash
- Published
Two women have denied murdering two men who died in a car crash on a dual carriageway.
Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saqib Hussain, both 21 and from Banbury, Oxfordshire, died on the A46 in Leicestershire on 11 February.
Mahek Bukhari, 23, and Ansreen Bukhari, 45, both pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder when they appeared at Leicester Crown Court.
They are among three women and five men to be charged with murder.
Leicestershire Police has previously said the men died when the car they were in left the road, near the Six Hills junction.
A grey Audi TT and a blue Seat Leon were also reported to have been travelling in the area at the time.
The eight defendants charged with murder are:
- Mohammed Patel, 20, of Braybrooke Road, Leicester
- Ansreen Bukhari, 45, of George Eardley Close, Stoke-on-Trent
- Mahek Bukhari, 23, of George Eardley Close, Stoke-on-Trent
- Natasha Akhtar, 22, of Alum Rock Road, Birmingham
- Raees Jamal, 22, of Lingdale Close, Loughborough
- Rekan Karwan, 28, of Tomlin Road, Leicester
- Sanaf Gulammustafa, 22, of Littlemore Close, Leicester
- Ameer Jamal, 27, of Catherine Street, Leicester
Further hearings are due to be held at the same court on 1 June and 26 August, and a trial is scheduled to begin on 4 October.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.