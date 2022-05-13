Anand Parmar: Two jailed for life over car boot murder
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
Two men have been jailed for life for the murder of man who used to work for their drugs supply business.
Anand Parmar, 47, was ambushed after a series of arguments, beaten and dumped in the boot of a car found in Brighton Road, Leicester, on 12 April 2021.
Renaldo Baptiste, 35 and Jefferey Carew, 23 were sentenced to minimum terms of 25 and 23 years respectively.
Jurrat Khan, 26, who took part in the attack, was jailed for 12 years for manslaughter.
The judge at Leicester Crown Court, Mrs Justice Judith Farbey QC, described their actions as a "persistent, humiliating and degrading attack".
The court heard Baptiste, of no fixed abode, was an established drug dealer for whom Parmar, an addict, had worked as a driver.
Carew, of Marsh Close in Leicester, was described as Baptiste's "right hand man".
But Baptiste and Mr Parmar fell out, with an escalating dispute over the return of a car and a missing high-value watch.
Attack video
Khan, a fellow addict, also of no fixed abode, lured Mr Parmar to a meeting in Andrew Street in the early hours of 12 April, where he was ambushed by Baptiste and Carew, then beaten, stripped and driven to a park, where the attack continued.
Footage recorded on Khan's phone, taken in Jesse Jackson park, showed Mr Parmar injured, dressed only in his underwear, with his genitals exposed.
The badly beaten man was then dumped back in the car, before it was abandoned by Khan.
Judge Farbey said Mr Parmar suffered 44 injuries, with head injuries similar to those suffered in a car accident. He died just hours after being found.
'Punishment beating'
In the victim impact statement, Mr Parmar's daughter, who has since given birth to a baby girl, described her father's killers as "monsters".
Baptiste was convicted of murder last month. He had also admitted one count of possession with intent to supply drugs and one of assault by beating.
Judge Farbey told him: "You murdered Anand Parmar for the selfish reason of protecting your drug dealing business.
"In a persistent group attack, you meted out a punishment beating against an employee who had not done as you wanted him to.
"He was humiliated and degraded and stripped to his underwear - you treated him like an object."
Carew, who refused to attend the sentencing in person, was also found guilty of murder last month. He had also earlier admitted one count of possession with intent to supply drugs and one of assault by beating.
In a statement, Mr Parmar's family said: "He was a part of us that we'll never get back and it's altered our lives forever. We lost a piece of our heart which will never be filled.
"Sitting in court listening to those who cruelly took his life from us try and defend their actions has been particularly tough.
"It's difficult to put into words how we feel, but what we've heard will haunt us for the rest of our lives."
