Leicester Corah site: Homes plan for 19th Century factory
By Heather Burman and Hannah Richardson
BBC News
- Published
A large part of a former knitwear factory could be demolished to make way for hundreds of new homes in a city.
Developers want to build up to 1,187 homes on the old Corah factory site in Leicester, according to a planning application.
The proposals have been criticised by the Leicester Civic Society.
A city council spokesperson said the "impact of the development on heritage assets" would be taken into account as a decision is made on the proposals.
The façade of the 1865 building would be kept, along with two chimneys at the northern end of the site, opposite St Margaret's Bus Station, if the plan is approved by the city council, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Haward Soper, from the Leicester Civic Society, described the plans as probably "the biggest mass demolition witnessed in Leicester since the terraced housing clearances of the 1960s and 1970s".
In an article for the society, he said: "Much of our industrial heritage has already been lost and the rejuvenation of the Corah site is an amazing opportunity for our city, in a place so significant in memory, it should be a fitting development that will be loved and lasting."
Developers are also seeking permission to build a block of 44 flats behind the existing brick facade of the old textile works building, which they said would become the "heart and the hub of the regeneration".
Details of the remaining 1,143 proposed homes are yet to be submitted by the applicants Cityregen Leicester and Galliford Try Investments, as they are applying for outline planning permission.
An application for full planning permission would need to be submitted to the council before any work could be carried out.
The developers said some of the homes would likely be rented accommodation, providing "relatively affordable" homes for young people and professionals.
A spokesperson for Cityregen Leicester Limited and Galliford Try Investments said: "The plans will bring new life to this area of Leicester, creating a dynamic new community and destination which will act as a catalyst for further growth and regeneration in the area.
"While reinvigorating the Corah Site, our proposals also recognise its important history.
"However, to regenerate the site and deliver a viable scheme which retains more than our plans propose is not a realistic possibility.
"Our plans are inspired by the legacy of the site and the heritage of the site has been threaded through the proposals to ensure the people of Leicester can be connected to its past."
A city council spokesman said: "The council's planning and conservation officers will carefully consider the heritage statement and supporting documents submitted by the applicant, and the impact of the development on heritage assets, alongside the benefits of regenerating this large, former industrial site for new housing.
"This assessment will be reported to the council's planning committee for a decision in due course, along with the consideration of responses to consultations from interested parties."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.