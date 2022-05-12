Leicester: Paramedic injured as ambulance overturns in crash
A paramedic has been taken to hospital after an ambulance transporting an emergency patient overturned in a crash.
Police said two clinicians were in the vehicle when it was involved in the crash with a car in Welford Road, Leicester, at 06:25 BST on Thursday.
The paramedic's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The patient in the ambulance continued their journey to hospital in another vehicle.
No-one else was injured in the crash, Leicestershire Police said.
Police have closed the road at the junction of Asquith Boulevard.
Charlotte Walker, from East Midlands Ambulance Service, added: ""Multiple ambulance resources attend the incident including two paramedics in fast response cars, two crewed ambulances and a doctor in a car."
