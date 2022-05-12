Leicester man faces jail over family fight killing
- Published
A man has been cleared of the murder of his brother-in-law who died following a fight between the pair.
William Harty, known as Billy, aged 28, was discovered in Bedale Drive suffering from head injuries, just before 05:15 BST on 25 October 2021.
At Leicester Crown Court on Thursday, Martin Casey was found not guilty of murder but had admitted manslaughter at an earlier hearing.
The 30-year-old, of Golf Course Lane, Leicester, will be sentenced on 16 May.
Police said Casey handed himself in at a police station shortly after Mr Harty's death.
Det Insp Jenni Heggs, from East Midlands Special Operations Unit Murder Investigation Unit, said: "There are certainly no winners in this case, a family have lost a loved one and a young man now faces a considerable time behind bars for his actions.
"William's family and friends have shown immense courage and dignity throughout the investigation and legal proceedings, because of the family connections this was in no way easy for them."
