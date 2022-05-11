Concern for Mountsorrel twins, 11, missing from home
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Police are concerned for the welfare of 11-year-old twin girls who are missing from home.
Leicestershire Police said officers were alerted to the disappearance of Gracie and Millie Bennett shortly after 20:30 BST on Tuesday.
The girls, from Mountsorrel, have both been described as being of slim builds with straight, dark brown hair.
Anyone who has seen them, or knows where they are, has been asked to contact the police.
Leicestershire Police said Millie was last seen wearing a black Nike Tec jumper, black jeans and white high-topped Nike trainers.
Gracie was wearing a navy blue hoody with the initials "MB" on the chest, blue jeans and white Puma trainers.
One of the girls was also carrying a cream-coloured backpack.
The other may have a navy backpack with white spots.
