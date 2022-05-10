Clarendon Park: Residents protest prompts cycle path rethink
By Gavin Bevis & Hannah Richardson
BBC News
- Published
A council has agreed to rethink plans for a cycle path through an estate following a protest from residents who want a community garden to be built.
Work had been due to start on installing the path in the Clarendon Park area of Leicester on Monday but neighbours turned up to halt it.
Following discussions, Leicester City Council agreed to look again at the scheme.
Residents said they would rather the path formed part of a green space.
The protest in North Avenue came as work had been due to start to prune tree roots, install new bollards and re-tarmac parts of the road.
Robert Bateman, the council's special project manager, then spoke to the group who told him they wanted to see some sort of community garden with seating.
'Got the message'
Mr Bateman told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "People had come out and set up on the roadway, which is unusual and showed the depth of feeling. So you've got to respect that.
"They put their views very well. There was nothing confrontational about it, they were simply making their point and making it quite well, I thought, and we've got the message.
"We'll do a new design which will take on board some of what they were saying. So they want more environmental features and less emphasis on cycling, so we're looking to put some more trees in, possibly a pollinator, and see what we can come up with."
Protester Jane Whiting said: "I was absolutely delighted because we'd arranged this peaceful protest, we thought at least if we're here we can stop the workmen getting started.
"We discussed the various options for the space and [Mr Bateman] agreed to pause the plans for the space and reconsider what's going to happen.
"He came up with the brilliant idea that it may even be possible not just to do the planting of a wild garden or community garden, whatever it may be, but even extend it a little bit so that then maybe we can incorporate a cycle path without losing the garden space."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.