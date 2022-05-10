Rutland: Woman arrested after two people die in car crash
A woman has been arrested after two people died in a car crash.
Emergency services were called to the crash, which involved a silver Fiat Qubo and black Volkswagen Golf, on the A47 Peterborough Road in Rutland just before 16:00 BST on Monday.
Leicestershire Police said the occupants of the Fiat, a man and woman, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The arrested woman, 54, has been held on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs.
No-one in the Golf was seriously injured, the force added.
Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash, which occurred in Barrowden, to the east of the crossroad with Barrowden Lane and Luffenham Road.
Det Con Kasie Carter said: "I am particularly keen to speak to any motorists with a dashcam or who saw either vehicle prior to the collision occurring. Any footage or information you have could be vital."
