Man, 89, unveils Leicester City FA Cup Wembley Road sign
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A council engineer who named a city road after Wembley Stadium is to unveil a new sign to honour his team's FA Cup win - 52 years later.
David Edwards, 89, worked for Leicester's city engineers department when he suggested they name a new road "Wembley Road" in the hope it would bring luck to the city's football team.
The Foxes lost their 1969 showdown against Manchester City.
But they finally won the competition in 2021, beating Chelsea 1-0.
Mr Edwards said he had been responsible for the design, construction and naming of several roads on a new industrial estate at Braunstone Frith in 1969.
"I immediately thought of 'Wembley Road', as the whole city was buzzing with excitement about a trip to Wembley - and no one was talking about anything else," he said.
"Unfortunately, as everyone knows, we lost that game in 1969."
However, Mr Edwards wrote to the city mayor, Sir Peter Soulsby, last year following Leicester City's FA Cup win.
"I [asked] if the street signs could be adapted to commemorate the victory, as the traditional open-top bus tour with the cup wasn't going to be possible because of Covid restrictions," he said.
"To my delight, he agreed."
Now, the original Wembley Road signs are being replaced with new signs that celebrate the Foxes' achievement.
Mr Edwards will join Leicester City club ambassador Alan Birchenall to unveil them.
Mr Soulsby said: "When David contacted us, our highways team got to work straight away.
"The new signs will make sure that everyone driving down Wembley Road will be reminded of that magic day in 2021 when Leicester won the cup."
Mr Birchenall said: "Winning the FA Cup was fantastic for the club and the fans - and it captured the imagination of the whole city.
"We're delighted the club's FA Cup success will be remembered forever on these new street signs."
